Minnehaha County state’s attorney to assist Hyde County in AG case

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney will be one of four state attorneys who will help decide whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg will face charges in a deadly crash.

The decision comes after the Hyde County state’s attorney asked for assistance on the case. They are responsible for determining if charges are necessary.

AG Ravensburg is under investigation after hitting Joe Boever back on Septmber 12th. Boever was walking along Highway 14 near Highmore when he was hit by Ravnsborg’s vehicle.T

The attorney general initially reported he had hit a deer, but discovered Boever’s body the next morning.

The other two counties state’s attorneys helping in the case include Pennington and Beadle.

