Minnesota High School football teams prepare for Fall season

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - High School football and volleyball are making a return in Minnesota this fall.

In August, Minnesota State High School League officials postponed the two sports seasons until the spring, however, on Monday the Board of Directors reversed that decision and approved a fall season.

For the last month and a half, Luverne Cardinal football players have been preparing for a Spring season, but when news broke Monday that football is being played this fall some seniors were excited.

“The meeting was at 9 a.m. so I kept track of it, I had notifications on my phone. I was out at lunch when I heard of it and I was freaking out, I was happy about it,” Luverne senior Zach Ahrendt said.

“I started freaking out. I was sitting at home and one of our offensive linemen was staying all caught up on it and he told me about it, and I just started jumping up and down I was so excited. I started freaking out,” fellow senior LaShad Smith added.

Although that excitement echoes through the team, Head Coach Todd Oye stresses the importance of staying safe.

“There’s a lot of excitement with that, but also there are some question marks. We are governed by a number that can limit our in-school learning and if we’re mandated to go distance learning, according to our rules in Minnesota, we have to shut down our practices and games,” Oye said.

Both football and volleyball are able to start practices on September 28th, with the first games and matches starting the week of October 5th.

Right now, some football teams are already practicing as part of a fall training session and with games a few weeks away, seniors are ready to play.

“I’m ready to go, hit and win some games,” said Ahrendt.

“More excited than I’ve ever been for anything in my life. It’s going to be awesome,” Smith added.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the season, Coach Oye has one simple message: “Coaches often say play every ‘play like it’s your last,’ and every time we get to get out for practice and get a game you have to play it like your last because it very easily could be,” said Oye.

As part of returning to play, teams must follow guidance from the state Department of Education, Department of Health, and the requirements set by the Governor’s executive orders.

