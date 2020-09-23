Official warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Sioux Falls women’s conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials have issued a warning about a potential coronavirus exposure risk at a recent event in Sioux Falls.

An individual who attended the Women’s Conference at Faith Family Church earlier this month has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

The individual was at the event three days, from Sept. 9-11, while able to transmit the virus. They were there from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening.

Officials are advising anyone who attended the event to closely monitor their symptoms.

