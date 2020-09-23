O’Gorman wins battle of top 2 teams in “AA” volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights kept their record perfect after Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over 2nd-ranked Washington. Sophomore Bergan Reilly led the way for the Knights who are now 8-0 after the win. They will face the top team in Class “B” Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Tournament. OG is part of the Blue Pool that includes Northwestern (50 straight wins) Western Christian, Dakota Valley and Parker.

