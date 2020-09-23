Advertisement

One person dies in rollover crash in Minnehaha County

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person died and one person was injured in the crash Tuesday night.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Seth Hodges with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened northeast of Sioux Falls near Veterans Parkway and East Madison Street Tuesday night just after 8:00 PM.

The crash involved just one car that rolled. Two people were inside at the time of the crash. First responders tried saving the driver and took them to the hospital. They were pronounced dead there. The passenger was injured but is expected to be okay.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Sioux Falls Police Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene investigating the crash.

