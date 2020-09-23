Advertisement

Pierre Missouri River bride replacement project awarded

Pierre Chamber of Commerce helps businesses.
Pierre Chamber of Commerce helps businesses.
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Secretary of Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist announced that the Transportation Commission approved the award of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Bridge replacement project to Jensen Construction Company for $49.99 million.

“Replacing the Missouri River Bridge at this location has been in the planning stages for the better part of twenty years,” said Secretary Bergquist. “A project of this magnitude takes tremendous resources and cooperation from several entities. I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to the SDDOT team, cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre, FHWA, Governor Noem, and the Transportation Commission for bringing this project to life.”

The existing the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge carries U.S. Highways 14 and 83, as well as S.D. Highway 34 over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. This project will replace the bridge built in 1962 that connects east and west river South Dakota near the center of the state. Construction is expected to take place over the next three years, and completed at some time in late 2023.

Work includes building a new bridge to the northwest of the current bridge, then removing the current bridge once traffic is moved to the new structure. For about the first year, work will occur mostly in the water as specialty crews work to build the foundations and substructure that will support the bridge structure.

The cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre have been very involved in the process and both have approved enhancements to the bridge and plazas that will be located at each end of the bridge. The new bridge will retain the designation as the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge.

The state says that traffic will be minimally impacted during the project, and more information will be forthcoming over the next few months.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Someone You Should Know: Finding the joy in gardening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Joyce Tlustos is a resident at the Prairie Creek community in Sioux Falls.

News

South Dakota lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the sport of the gender with which they identify.

News

3 suspects sought after about 40 guns stolen in Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are searching for three suspects after about 40 guns were stolen from a Rapid City gun shop.

News

Sioux Falls’ river greenway cleanup returns Oct. 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

Latest News

News

Rep. Johnson addresses House on journalism’s role in democracy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Rep. Dusty Johnson took to the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday to address what he described as journalism’s important roll in democracy.

News

2 arrested on child abuse charges in Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after police say the woman asked a stranger to take care of her two children, both of whom appeared to have been neglected.

National Politics

Ginsburg remembered as prophet for justice, American icon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

Police say race not factor in killing of Black man in Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Iowa have charged four people in the strangulation death of a man whose body was found burning last week in rural central Iowa ditch.

News

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
With a special session looming, state legislators continue to hear feedback from across South Dakota.

News

‘Walk Your Way’ introduces slight change to annual Walk To Defeat ALS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
With quarantine rules across the country still in place during the pandemic, large-scale gatherings are harder to conduct. Because of this, organizations are stepping up their game to meet these new challenges.