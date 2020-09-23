Police investigate gunshots heard in West Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Lt. Kevin Henkel with the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers heard gunshots near 41st Street and Louise Avenue early Wednesday morning.

They found shell casings in the parking lot of Walmart and in the street near the store.

No injuries have been reported.

Sgt. Henkel is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.