Rep. Johnson addresses House on journalism’s role in democracy

(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson took to the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday to address what he described as journalism’s important roll in democracy.

Johnson’s full remarks are below:

"Madam Speaker, it was Thomas Jefferson that said, if he had to choose, he would prefer newspapers without government, over government without newspapers.

That is a dramatic statement, but I think it highlights how critical journalism is to holding government accountable.

As my lapel pin notes tonight, “Democracy Demands Journalism.”

Journalism is not a comfortable duty. I suspect every good reporter has faced the wrath of a wronged politician and has had disgruntled viewers or readers or listeners cancel their patronage.

It’s tempting for us to be among the disgruntled, but if we want a free society, we have to support a free press. One whose loyalty is not to partisan endeavors or to stoking division and conflict, but rather, is to the truth.

Yes, Madam Speaker, Democracy Demands Journalism."

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

