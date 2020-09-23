Rep. Johnson addresses House on journalism’s role in democracy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson took to the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday to address what he described as journalism’s important roll in democracy.

Johnson’s full remarks are below:

"Madam Speaker, it was Thomas Jefferson that said, if he had to choose, he would prefer newspapers without government, over government without newspapers.

That is a dramatic statement, but I think it highlights how critical journalism is to holding government accountable.

As my lapel pin notes tonight, “Democracy Demands Journalism.”

Journalism is not a comfortable duty. I suspect every good reporter has faced the wrath of a wronged politician and has had disgruntled viewers or readers or listeners cancel their patronage.

It’s tempting for us to be among the disgruntled, but if we want a free society, we have to support a free press. One whose loyalty is not to partisan endeavors or to stoking division and conflict, but rather, is to the truth.

Yes, Madam Speaker, Democracy Demands Journalism."

