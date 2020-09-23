Sanford, O’Gorman win Boys City Golf titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The final round of the Boys City Golf tournament was played Tuesday at Prairie Green GC and it was a good day for the O’Gorman Knights. They pulled away in the final 18 holes to win the team title by 32 shots over Lincoln. And William Sanford’s 72 and 217 total was 1 shot better than Nash Stenberg of Lincoln who had the best round of the day with a 71.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.