Sioux Falls continues to lead South Dakota in COVID cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says South Dakota remains one of the country’s COVID hot spots.

And now, we’re learning more about the current situation in Sioux Falls.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, Minnehaha County continues to be the state’s largest hot spot for the spread of the virus.

Public Health Director Jill Franken says coronavirus positivity rates are on the rise in Sioux Falls.

“We’re seeing more and more testing being done, more demand for the testing, which just means we have to continue with our mitigation efforts," Franken said.

According to the Sioux Falls COVID Dashboard on the City of Sioux Falls' website, another 73 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city Tuesday, bringing Sioux Falls' total number of active cases to 660.

That number is down more than 150 since the beginning of September, however it is up nearly 100 since the this same time last month.

“It’s absolutely just as important now as at the beginning of this pandemic to mitigate the spread, and reduce transmission in our community, especially for our vulnerable populations," Franken said.

Leaders from both Avera and Sanford told the city council in Tuesday’s presentation that hospitalizations in their facilities have gone up as well.

“Generally, taking good care of yourself is really important right now, and we’re really emphasizing getting the flu vaccine," Franken said.

While the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is getting closer, Franken says an official timeline hasn’t been given as to when that may be widely available. However, plans are being made on how to distribute it once it is.

“That’s the big push right now, is to be prepared for the nuances of this kind of vaccine that’s different from other vaccines that we have had to manage, and deal with, so that’s what we are doing right now," Franken said.

Franken says the best way to stay healthy is by continuing to do what has already been recommended throughout the pandemic: social distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask.

