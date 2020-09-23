Sioux Falls’ river greenway cleanup returns Oct. 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Anyone interested in helping beautify Sioux Falls has chance to do so in early October.

The Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

Each year, volunteers gather in a city-wide effort to clean up city parks and other public spaces along the Big Sioux River. City officials say the cleanup has removed more than 16,500 pounds of garbage and recyclables from the banks of the river over the past four cleanups.

No pre‑event registration is required, and officials say all ages are welcome. Volunteers can choose which areas of the Big Sioux River Greenway they would like to help clean up and arrive at any time between 9 a.m. to noon to donate as much time as they’d like. Coordinators will be stationed at all nine locations. Gloves, maps, and trash bags will be provided. Special precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The following locations have been selected as meeting areas:

· Elmen Park Trailhead—3200 West 12th Street

· Falls Park—131 East Falls Park Drive

· Fawick Park—200 South Second Avenue

· Pasley Park—2521 South Southeastern Avenue

· Spencer Park—3501 South Cliff Avenue

· Yankton Trail Park—3901 South Minnesota Avenue. Cleanup station near 57th Street entrance

· Sertoma Park—4300 South Oxbow Avenue

· Dunham Park—1301 South Marion Road

· Legacy Park—7001 West 12th Street

