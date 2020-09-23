Someone You Should Know: Finding the joy in gardening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joyce Tlustos has a shovel that marks her spot in the community garden at the Good Samaritan Society’s Prairie Creek. But some people don’t even need the sign to recognize her spot.

“People would come by, both community people and others that come by, and I have a few garden friends, people that come down the trail,” Tlustos said.

It’s been that way for about six years since the garden started at the Prairie Creek community in Sioux Falls. During the pandemic, it’s given residents an excuse to get out of their homes.

“It was a place where they could come and socialize safely and watch each other’s labor grow, whether it was the fruits or vegetables and just a really good place to get together,” Nikki Nearman said. She is the senior living director at Prairie Creek.

Anyone within the Prairie Creek community is able to sign up for a plot, which they have to take care of.

“I collect. I take things home to dry for my avocation. I visit with my two or three neighbors,” Tlustos said. “I don’t know. I do what you do in a garden.”

And the 87 year old does it daily, walking from her house down the road to check on her flowers, veggies and friends. She uses some of the flowers she grows as artwork and gives it to her neighbors in the community.

If there is someone you think we should all know, please email a nomination to news@dakotanewsnow.com.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.