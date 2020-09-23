Advertisement

South Dakota lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the sport of the gender with which they identify.

The activities association currently allows transgender athletes to receive an exemption to compete in the gender category that is different from the sex on their birth certificate. But a similar policy in Connecticut is currently being challenged.

Dan Swartos, the executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, says the association would like to see the outcome of that lawsuit before reconsidering its policy.

