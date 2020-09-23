Advertisement

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem recently announced that the State Legislature will be coming back to Pierre for a special legislative session, on October 5th of this year.

For the time being, joint legislative committees are continuing to offer feedback based on information they continue to receive from constituents.

The South Dakota Joint Committee on Health and Human Services convened and heard from people in and around healthcare in South Dakota about where they believe coronavirus relief dollars should go. Several testified to the incredibly harmful impact COVID and the lockdowns had on long term care facilities, and specifically senior citizens.

“Think about it, March was about when everything hit. My dad was dead by June 14th. We were fortunate because we got to see him look him in the face and tell him we love him. so but for the couraegous and grace for the nurse, we wouldn’t have got to do that. and that was the only saving grace.” said Terryl Cadwell, who testified before the committee.

Health care providers spoke to the challenges that they had encountered because of the pandemic, beyond the clear and obvious health risks.

“We found ourselves in a retention crisis like we had never seen before. Because at the same time we are losing people to their own health concerns, fears, higher wages elsewhere in the market, the quality of incoming applicants, we were not finding people we could hire.” said Brad Saathoff, Black Hills Works CEO.

With an ending to the coronavirus pandemic still potentially months out, the hope is that relief dollars will go to different causes related to healthcare, to stave off the closure of providers, and to make sure they are able to continue to provide care.

“There were some very dark days for community hospitals in April, May and June, without federal stimulus money I honestly don’t know where they’d be today. Actually I have an idea, it is not a good place. We’ve made it this far, now we are looking from here to the end of the year.” said Tim Rave, President and CEO of South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations.

The committee was the final one of five to meet, now legislators on those committees will take their recommendations back to the Joint Committee on Appropriations before a final spending proposal is put together ahead of the October 5th special session.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 arrested on child abuse charges in Sioux Falls

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after police say the woman asked a stranger to take care of her two children, both of whom appeared to have been neglected.

National Politics

Ginsburg remembered as prophet for justice, American icon

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

Police say race not factor in killing of Black man in Iowa

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Iowa have charged four people in the strangulation death of a man whose body was found burning last week in rural central Iowa ditch.

News

‘Walk Your Way’ introduces slight change to annual Walk To Defeat ALS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
With quarantine rules across the country still in place during the pandemic, large-scale gatherings are harder to conduct. Because of this, organizations are stepping up their game to meet these new challenges.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records 445 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases back above 3,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased Wednesday in South Dakota as the Department of Health confirmed an additional 445 cases.

News

Enrollment down at South Dakota’s public universities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Education officials say enrollment is down across South Dakota’s public university system as schools continue to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

News

Official warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at a Sioux Falls women’s conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have issued a warning about a potential coronavirus exposure risk at a recent event in Sioux Falls.

News

Authorities ID victim in weekend crash near Vermillion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash near Vermillion.

News

Comedians working through the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Comedians are adopting virtual shows in lieu of traveling to perform at crowded bars, clubs and theaters.

News

Find what you can control to help your mental health during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An integrated health therapist with Sanford Health, Karla Salem, said she has seen more patients in the last three months in her office.