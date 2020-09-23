Advertisement

South Dakota records 445 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases back above 3,000

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased Wednesday in South Dakota as the Department of Health confirmed an additional 445 cases.

The state has had a total of 19,634 cases COVID-19 cases since the first case was detected in the state back in March. Officials say 3,108 of those cases are active, which is an increase of 291 from Tuesday.

The state’s death total from the disease remained at 202.

Current hospitalizations increased by 14 to 192. Eight percent of the state’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Department of Health. 41% of hospital beds are still available.

Officials say 15% of all COVID-19 tests performed Wednesday were positive. The state has had a positivity rate of 11.1% over the past 14 days.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

