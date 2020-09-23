Still Feeling Like Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to keep those summer-like temperatures around for another day across the region. While I don’t think we’ll see any 90s this afternoon out west, we will see plenty of temperatures in the low to mid 80s today with mostly sunny conditions. The wind may pick up a little bit for those in the tri-state area. Temperatures will dip slightly for Thursday. Some of us will drop into the upper 70s for highs while we’ll keep the low 80s around farther to the south.

Friday looks to be an interesting day. A cold front will start to slide through the region causing a bit of a temperature spread. The farther south and east you are, you’ll have highs in the mid 80s. But the farther north and west you go, highs will slide down into the low to mid 70s. There’s a s light chance we could see a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Over the weekend, we’ll continue to see that cooler air settle into the region. Highs will be in the low 70s for many with northern parts of the region dropping into the 60s. By the beginning to middle of next week, we’ll see highs cool off even more. Many of us will be in the low to mid 60s for highs with northern parts of the region possibly struggling to make it out of the 50s.

