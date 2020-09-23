Still Feeling Like Summertime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve officially been in the season of fall for over 24 hours now and we’re still feeling like summer more than anything! We’ll be in for a mild evening tonight with temperatures ranging from the upper 70′s north to the lower to mid 80′s south for Thursday. The trend will be a mix of sun and clouds with mornings being slightly cooler briefly before the warmer temperatures arrive.

Heading into Friday, more sunshine is on the way as comfortable conditions settle in. Football Friday looks to be calm with no distractions from the weather. Temperatures will gradually fall into the 60′s throughout the game so a sweatshirt may be necessary by halftime. The weekend will bring cooler temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower to mid 70′s.

Next week will bring even colder air yet as a surge of colder air makes its way in. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s with plenty of sunshine. By the middle of the week, highs will drop to the lower 60′s for highs and morning lows will be down in the 30′s! Make sure to have an extra layer ready for those mornings as the bus stop! The dry air trend continues with a lack of meaningful rain chances headed our way in the next 1 to 2 weeks.

