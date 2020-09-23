Advertisement

West Nile cases see significant drop in South Dakota

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cases of West Nile are usually a major health focus for the state of South Dakota in the Summer and Fall months. But cases the past couple of years have decreased significantly, and city and county officials are still trying to figure out why.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, so far there have been five confirmed cases of the virus in 2020. That’s half of last year’s total of 10. But both pale in comparison to 2018, which saw 169 confirmed cases in the state, including four deaths.

Even with the ongoing drought in much of the state, mosquito populations remain at average sizes. It’s a questions that Aberdeen Parks Superintendent Tyler Bierman and his staff are wondering as well, trying to figure out why cases are dropping even with consistent mosquito populations.

“The last couple of years, and this year included, the numbers and trap counts have been pretty much the same, as average as they always are. You know, even the Culex numbers, last year and this year, Culex numbers have been as high as they were in 2017, 2018.” Bierman said.

Snow melt and rain fall in the Spring and early Summer months allowed mosquito populations to establish, and survive in the drier months. Chris Hemen, the Brown County Weed and Pest Control Supervisor, said that even with the lack of rain this Summer, mosquitoes can still find welcoming places to live and breed.

“Rain gutters, tires, you know garbage lying around like that where you can get a little bit of rain, and it takes a long time for that water to evaporate. That’s really all they need.” Hemen said.

Both Bierman and Hemen say they don’t know why case numbers have been dropping the past couple of years, but say they will continue to spray and check mosquito number regularly.

However that doesn’t mean the risk of getting the virus is gone. The Department of Health says mosquitoes that carry the virus can be active into the Fall season, even in drier years.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN and MATTHEW BARAKAT
With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

News

Benefits and drawbacks of early voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The general election is over a month away, however absentee voting in South Dakota is in full swing as many people have already casted their ballot.

News

Missouri River bridge replacement project in Pierre recieves award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge is one step closer on a long road to completion.

News

Someone You Should Know: Finding the joy in gardening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Joyce Tlustos is a resident at the Prairie Creek community in Sioux Falls.

Latest News

News

South Dakota lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the sport of the gender with which they identify.

News

3 suspects sought after about 40 guns stolen in Rapid City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are searching for three suspects after about 40 guns were stolen from a Rapid City gun shop.

News

Sioux Falls’ river greenway cleanup returns Oct. 10

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

News

Rep. Johnson addresses House on journalism’s role in democracy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Rep. Dusty Johnson took to the floor of the U.S. House Wednesday to address what he described as journalism’s important roll in democracy.

News

2 arrested on child abuse charges in Sioux Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls couple is facing charges after police say the woman asked a stranger to take care of her two children, both of whom appeared to have been neglected.

News

Police say race not factor in killing of Black man in Iowa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Iowa have charged four people in the strangulation death of a man whose body was found burning last week in rural central Iowa ditch.