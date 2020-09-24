Advertisement

3 slayings in Rapid City tied to one suspect

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Police in Rapid City have tied the slayings of three people in recent weeks to one suspect and say the case may be drug-related.

The latest victim was found Tuesday in a wooded area north of Sheridan Lake. Twenty-two-year-old Dakota Zaiser, of Rapid City, had been missing since two people were found fatally shot in Thomson Park Aug. 24.

Twenty-six-year-old Charles Red Willow and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, from Greeley, Colorado, were found fatally shot inside a car in the park.

Police say the Arnson Absolu, the 36-year-old man wanted in the slayings, is in custody in New York and awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

