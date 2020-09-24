8 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 20,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 210, according to the Department of Health. One victim was in their 70s, the others were all over age 80.

Health officials confirmed 463 new cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 20,097. Active cases increased by 183 to 3,291, which is the highest number of active cases since the coronavirus was first detected in South Dakota.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Thursday it is still too soon to tell whether the state has “peaked” when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 194. COVID-19 patients are currently occupying eight percent of the state’s hospital beds and 11 percent of ICU beds; 44 percent of hospital beds are still available, while 27 percent of ICU beds are still open.

In a media briefing Thursday, Sec. of Health Kim-Malsam Rysdon addressed posts on social media that some South Dakota did not have hospital beds available. She called these reports “rumors,” adding that the state has over 1,000 hospital beds still available. She said no patients are being transported out of state for treatment.

The state processed 1,529 tests Thursday, with a positivity rate of 16.6 percent. The rolling positivity rate for the past 14 days is 11.4 percent.

South Dakota coronavirus briefing State health officials are giving an update about COVID-19 in South Dakota. Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.