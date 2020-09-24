Advertisement

8 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 20,000

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Eight more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 210, according to the Department of Health. One victim was in their 70s, the others were all over age 80.

Health officials confirmed 463 new cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 20,097. Active cases increased by 183 to 3,291, which is the highest number of active cases since the coronavirus was first detected in South Dakota.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said Thursday it is still too soon to tell whether the state has “peaked” when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 194. COVID-19 patients are currently occupying eight percent of the state’s hospital beds and 11 percent of ICU beds; 44 percent of hospital beds are still available, while 27 percent of ICU beds are still open.

In a media briefing Thursday, Sec. of Health Kim-Malsam Rysdon addressed posts on social media that some South Dakota did not have hospital beds available. She called these reports “rumors,” adding that the state has over 1,000 hospital beds still available. She said no patients are being transported out of state for treatment.

The state processed 1,529 tests Thursday, with a positivity rate of 16.6 percent. The rolling positivity rate for the past 14 days is 11.4 percent.

South Dakota coronavirus briefing

State health officials are giving an update about COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Thursday, September 24, 2020
South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities responding to fire at Hartford hotel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Several fire crews are responding to a report of a fire at a hotel in Hartford.

News

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

News

Iowa health officials investigating case surge in northwest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa health officials are working to determine what’s causing a spike in coronavirus cases in the northwest corner of the state where several counties are seeing a surge in new cases.

News

Report ranks Sioux Falls ‘most generous city in America’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new report suggests people in the Upper Midwest are about as generous as they come.

Latest News

News

Unemployment claims up slightly in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials say unemployment claims were up in South Dakota’s latest job reports, though they remained much lower than the highs reached in the early months of the pandemic.

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The event features home-cooked German food, competitions and live music throughout the weekend.

News

3 slayings in Rapid City tied to one suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Rapid City have tied the slayings of three people in recent weeks to one suspect and say the case may be drug-related.

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now