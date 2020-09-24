Authorities responding to fire at Hartford hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several fire crews are responding to a report of a fire at a hotel in Hartford.

The fire at the AmericInn was first reported around 10 a.m. Thursday. No details have been released, but photos from the scene appear to show damage to the one side of the building.

This is a developing story. Dakota News Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

