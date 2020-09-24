Advertisement

BBB warning car buyers about Virtual Vehicle Vendor scams

By Miranda Paige
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have turned to online shopping, even purchasing a vehicle over the internet. While it’s convenient and allows us to social distance, it also opens up more opportunities for scammers, including some who are selling cars that don’t exist.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about Virtual Vehicle Vendor scams as they become more popular among scammers. The scam involves a seller offering to make third party delivery arrangements if the buyer pays via escrow.

Escrow companies function as an intermediary between the buyer and seller of a transaction. Once the funds and item being sold are collected the escrow company will finalize the transaction. However, in this case, the escrow company linked by the seller does not exist. Once the buyer transfers their money it’s stolen.

The fake escrow company will seem convincing, with claims that the company is in some way affiliated with big names such as eBay. Scammers sometimes claim the transaction is protected by the eBay Vehicle Protection Program. In the end, the buyer never receives their car and then is out money.

“Basically what they are doing is trying to prey on our good nature as far as consumers. Trying to give us and show that there’s some sort of protection there by saying, ‘Hey your money is going to be protected, it’s going to be in an escrow account,’” said Eric Rodriguez, President of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners for the Heartland Chapter.

Scammers often use the name and address of real businesses to seem more legitimate.

It happened to Omaha Dealership Sport Motors.

“We started receiving phone calls from victims saying that they were still waiting for their vehicles to be delivered and in the beginning, we didn’t know what they were talking about because we asked them, which vehicle did you buy and when because don’t have a website,” said Erika Carrillo with Sport Motors.

One way to spot a fake website is if there’s no US domain. As many of these scams are coming from Romania.

“It’ll have like Czechoslovakia, it will have CZ at the end,” said Rodriguez.

South Dakotan, Maria Iyotte almost fell victim to the ever-growing car scam.

“It’s terrible. I mean how can they steal from poor people, handicapped people. I mean, I just don’t understand how people can be like that,” said Iyotte.

Her husband realized something wasn’t right when she was asked to pay with gift cards. Something fraud experts say is a big red flag as well as wire transfers.

Other red flags include: If the price of a vehicle is significantly lower than other listings. And the seller not providing details such as a phone number or VIN number.

If you think you’ve come across a scam, you can report it online at BBB Scam Tracker.

For more information on this type of scam click here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mentoring Moment, a working relationship blossoms into a friendship

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sam Wright
Two women involved in the mentoring initiative, supported by Sioux Falls city leaders and Rotarians, have developed a long-lasting relationship even after their time together.

News

Butcher named South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
In a year when many butchers and meat processors have seen extreme demand, one company is celebrating being named one of the top small businesses in the country.

News

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

Man accused of threatening to shoot Trump at Rushmore event

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb to the top of Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during an Independence Day celebration on July 3 has been charged in federal court.

Latest News

News

‘Sioux Falls Alive’ plans series of events amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging citizens to get out and explore events throughout the upcoming months.

News

South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.

News

Sioux Falls police investigate 2nd report of shots fired in two days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
For the second time in as many days, Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired.

News

Doctor raises money, awareness for non-profit healthcare programming

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One doctor's amazing life story has taken him to the Missouri River, to raise money and awareness for a cause much bigger than himself.

News

Washington Pavilion installing new climbing exhibit

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Washington Pavilion is partnering with the David B. Jones Foundation to create the climber, which will both promote physical activity and provide education on dinosaurs. The exhibit will be installed on the fourth floor, near HealthQuest by Sanford, where the soaring ceilings will allow the climber to be two stories high and extend 18 feet into the air.

News

8 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 20,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Eight more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.