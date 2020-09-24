Advertisement

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Some great plays on the gridiron and a sweet chip in during Boys City Golf
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hurdling may be illegal in the the South DAkota rule book, but Josh Buri’s touchdown run counts on our countdown!

Pinned at their own 9, Northwestern’s Tyson Kooima hooks up with Shane Solberg who does the rest against Dakota Wesleyan.

Washington’s Lake Hamilton finds the bottom of the cup on this chip at city golf.

A fan submission checks in at number two as Tytan Tryon makes a ridiculous grab in Harrisburg’s freshman football game!

Our top spot goes to the varsity and Viborg-Hurley’s Angel Johnson, who runs over, around and through almost every Baltic Bulldog.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

