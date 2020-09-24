Butcher named South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a year when many butchers and meat processors have seen extreme demand, one company is celebrating being named one of the top small businesses in the country.

Randy Gruenwald, owner of Dakota Butcher, received the Small Business Administration’s South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year award for 2020. Gruenwald, aling with each other state’s recipients, were honored in a virtual ceremony this week for their successful businesses, and hard work. But Gruenwald says the award isn’t just a testiment to his own work, but the work of those around him as well.

“It means I got a heck of a lot of good employees, is what it means. We couldn’t do anything. There’s no such thing as an individual award when you’re running a 104 employees, having them do a lot of the work. Most of the work.” Gruenwald says.

Since opening the company in 2009 with one shop in Clark, Dakota Butcher has since grown to four stores: the original in Clark, two in Watertown, and one in Madison. But it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“My wife, Karen and I, we did a lot of work. We worked two jobs. She was a nurse, she had to give up her nursing. She went to school to be a nurse, she worked very very hard to get through that. And I was in the bank.” Gruenwald says.

Gruenwald says to win the award is proof that his family and employees worked hard to be where they are today. And while he’s disappointed the award ceremony was forced online, he knows that comes second to the recognition.

“I was excited to see President Trump, and where the White House is, and that will come another day I hope. But it’s an honor for me just to be a part of Dakota Butcher just telling all of the people that work for me that ‘Look, you guys won one heck of a good award.’"

