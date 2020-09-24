Advertisement

‘Cake Boss’ star injured at home in ‘terrible’ accident

"Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro is recovering after a serious accident at home.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) – Buddy Valastro, better known as the “Cake Boss,” is recovering from what he calls a “terrible” accident at home.

He greeted his social media followers with an image of his bandaged arm Wednesday, with the caption: “What do you think of my new accessory?”

Valastro, the star of the long-running TV show “Cake Boss,” injured his dominant right cooking hand – not in a baking accident, but in his home bowling alley.

He was trying a do-it-yourself repair on a bowling pin mechanism and his right hand got impaled inside the machinery.

Valastro received emergency treatment Sunday, then had a specialized procedure done later.

A representative said the famous baker faces a long road of rehabilitation and recovery.

He’s now recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

