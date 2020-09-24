Canaries manager looking forward to even better 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries didn’t win the American Association championship series last week. But just getting to that point is a huge improvement for a team that hasn’t been very good over the last 10 years. And for manager Mike Meyer it was satisfying and fun to be part of a team that made through the entire 60-game season and the playoffs during the COVID-19 Pandemic when so many other athletic events were canceled or played in a bubble.

And he feels really good about his team for next year already. “That’s a testament to what we’re doing here building the talent and hopefully we can use this and build for next year. We’ve got a good core group of guys coming back. A lot of teams in the league have a lot of players that were on loan and we don’t. We only have a few guys that are on loan from other teams in the league or organizations so we’ve got a good core group of guys that will be ready to come back.”

Meyer also felt really good about the caliber of play the fans got to see this summer at the Birdcage as well. It sure was an odd summer with no minor league baseball at all. This was a big stage for guys like Logan Landon to showcase their skills for next year.

