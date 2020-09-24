Dordt stays unbeaten in volleyball with win over DWU at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team took the floor in the Corn Palace on Wednesday for their home opener versus Dordt University. DWU stumbled in four matches by a score of 3-1, ending their three-game winning streak.

Set scores were 13-25, 25-22, 12-25, 19-25.

The Defenders (5-0, 4-0 GPAC) sped out to a quick, 9-6 lead over the Tigers (5-2, 2-2 GPAC) in the first frame. DWU responded with multiple kills by Mariah Gloe (Watertown, S.D.), however, Dordt extended their lead to 18-10 forcing the Tigers to burn a timeout.

Despite back-to-back kills from Ady Dwight (Langford, S.D.) off the assist from Madeline Else (Holstein, Iowa), the Blue and Gray were not able to mount a comeback faltering 25-13 in the first frame.

In the second set, both teams exchanged points until the Tigers notched four-straight kills by Gloe and McKenzie Buisker (Watertown, S.D.), forcing the Defenders to call their first timeout of the match. Dordt countered the DWU run, eventually evening the set at 17-17. Thanks to a late service ace by Hanna Reiff (Chester, S.D.) and multiple kills from Jadie DeLange (Monument, Colo.), the Blue and Gray notched a tight second set 25-22 to even the match at 1-1.

The third set saw the Defenders race out to a 5-1 lead causing DWU to take another early timeout. Out of the break, the Tigers used multiple kills by DeLange and Gloe to establish their momentum. Despite several assists from Else, the Blue and Gray faltered to a 25-12 defeat giving Dordt the 2-1 match advantage.

In the fourth frame, both teams were knotted early on at 5-5 thanks to multiple kills from DeLange and Gloe once again. Midway through the set, another kill by Buisker off the assist from Else brought the Tigers to within two points. However, the Defenders charged to a 9-2 run forcing DWU to call a late timeout down 23-16.

Even with a late kill by DeLange off the assist from Else, the Tigers could not secure the comeback dropping the fourth frame 25-19 and ultimately dropping the match in four sets.

On the attack, DWU was paced by DeLange who tallied 12 kills and one dig, as Gloe and Mackenzie Miller (Mitchell, S.D.) added nine and six kills, respectively. Else also added 35 assists, while she and Dannielle Burns (Raymond, Minn.) combined for 20 digs. As a team, Dakota Wesleyan racked up 61 digs and eight blocks in the four-seat loss.

The Blue and Gray continues their homestand as they return to action in the Corn Palace when they take on Briar Cliff University at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Mitchell.

Recap courtesy DWU Athletics

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.