Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Oktoberfest at Remedy Brewing Co. returns for a fourth annual year on the 25th and the 26th.

The event features home-cooked German food, live music, and competitions like pumpkin bowling or stein holding. Remedy is partnering with the Dakota Dachshund Rescue over the weekend and features a Dachshund race, which you can register and donate to enter. All race donations will go directly to the rescue.

Festivities start on Friday at 5:00 p.m. with the pumpkin bowling (free) and slow bike drag sign-ups. On Saturday, the fun kicks off with the Bierfest at 1:00 p.m., which is $30 per ticket. Then, the free, stein holding competition begins at 4:45 p.m. before the pups race at six. The night closes with a performance from Buffalo Galaxy at 7:30.

For more information and a complete menu for Oktoberfest, check out Remedy’s website. All events take place at 8th and Railroad, and is hosted by Remedy Brewing Company.

