Advertisement

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Events are Friday through Saturday.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Oktoberfest at Remedy Brewing Co. returns for a fourth annual year on the 25th and the 26th.

The event features home-cooked German food, live music, and competitions like pumpkin bowling or stein holding. Remedy is partnering with the Dakota Dachshund Rescue over the weekend and features a Dachshund race, which you can register and donate to enter. All race donations will go directly to the rescue.

Festivities start on Friday at 5:00 p.m. with the pumpkin bowling (free) and slow bike drag sign-ups. On Saturday, the fun kicks off with the Bierfest at 1:00 p.m., which is $30 per ticket. Then, the free, stein holding competition begins at 4:45 p.m. before the pups race at six. The night closes with a performance from Buffalo Galaxy at 7:30.

For more information and a complete menu for Oktoberfest, check out Remedy’s website. All events take place at 8th and Railroad, and is hosted by Remedy Brewing Company.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report ranks Sioux Falls ‘most generous city in America’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new report suggests people in the Upper Midwest are about as generous as they come.

News

Unemployment claims up slightly in South Dakota

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Officials say unemployment claims were up in South Dakota’s latest job reports, though they remained much lower than the highs reached in the early months of the pandemic.

News

3 slayings in Rapid City tied to one suspect

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Rapid City have tied the slayings of three people in recent weeks to one suspect and say the case may be drug-related.

News

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

Latest News

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s untruths on court pick, Biden’s flubs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN and MARK SHERMAN
A look at fact and fiction as Trump prepares to announce his Supreme Court pick later this week.

News

Sioux Falls mom shares importance of flu vaccination after daughter’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Flu season is around the corner and this year, there’s extra emphasis on the importance of the flu shot with COVID-19 now in the picture. Now, a Sioux Falls mom is urging others to get a flu vaccination in memory of her late child.