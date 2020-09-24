Report ranks Sioux Falls ‘most generous city in America’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new report suggests people in the Upper Midwest are about as generous as they come.

The consumer finance website OfferUp ranked Sioux Falls as the most generous city in America in its 2020 Good Neighbor Day report, which was released Thursday. In addition, South Dakota ranked as the second-most generous state overall.

OfferUp developed the report by analyzing internal customer data collected between January through September. They looked at customer ratings, as well as the number of “free” listings posted to determine different region’s generosity.

Fargo ranked as the second most generous city. Wyoming ranked first overall among states.

OfferUp.com is a marketplace app and website with a stated goal of promoting local buying and selling in communities around the country.

