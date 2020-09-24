‘Sioux Falls Alive’ plans series of events amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging citizens to get out and explore events throughout the upcoming months.

The city announced the Sioux Falls Alive initiative Thursday, teaming up with the Washington Pavilion and Premier Center to host and promote a series of events starting in October.

Sioux Falls Alive is aimed at creating events and programs through the fall and winter months for people to get out and enjoy, all while staying safe.

As events continue to be cancelled and postponed across the country, Sioux Falls is planning to bring people together in a safe way.

“You can get together in groups, you can have events and you can do it in a safe fashion,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “It’s not an either/or, and we are going to demonstrate how that can be done.”

Mayor TenHaken emphasizes the importance of mental health during the pandemic, and giving people a safe way to socialize.

He also adds the importance of coexisting with the Coronavirus.

“In Sioux Falls we don’t just sit back and say ‘hey, it’s the pandemic man we’re going to have to just ride this one out and just wait.’ No, we’re going to innovate, we’re going to be entrepreneurial and we are going to come up with new ways to keep that flame burning in our community.”

The city is unifying the Premier Center and Washington Pavillion to host a majority of the events, hoping to spark interest from people across the region.

“The events must take place in Sioux falls, the event must be open to the general public, and the events must be something that locals and visitors would attend,” Experience Sioux Falls Director Teri Schmidt said.

TenHaken mentions the financial burden the pandemic has put on the entertainment and hospitality industry, and Washington Pavilion officials say the rest of country is jealous of Sioux Falls.

“I talk to people in my position with theaters and museums and entertainment venues of all kinds all across the country on a regular basis, and I can tell you the word that keeps coming up time and time again is envious,” Washington Pavilion CEO Darrin Smith said.

For more information about the initiative or to see events that are already scheduled, go to SiouxFallsAlive.com.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.