Sioux Falls police investigate 2nd report of shots fired in two days

(WSAZ)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time in as many days, Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired.

The latest took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Phillips Avenue near 29th Street. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said several people called in and reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found six shell casings on the ground. However, there were no injuries reported and no damage was found in nearby property.

Police responded to a similar incident early Wednesday morning in southwest Sioux Falls. The suspects were gone by the time police arrived, but officers found several shell casings.

No arrests have been made in either case. Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007

