South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.

Trump said during a Wednesday news conference, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” responding to a question about committing to the results. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.”

“The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of our American system of government,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) tweeted Thursday morning.

Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.) echoed those sentiments, saying in a statement “the peaceful transition of power is a fundamental principle of our democracy, and I don’t expect that to change.”

Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) tells Dakota News Now that while he is confident Trump will win the upcoming presidential election, he believes it is important for either side to peacefully accept the results, whatever they may be.

“We all believe in a peaceful transfer of power, when a sitting president loses to a challenger. I am certain that if that were to occur, that we would have a peaceful transfer,” Rounds said. “On the other hand, when President Trump wins, we want to make sure that the far left in the country also understands that we expect them not to violently disagree.”

On Thursday, the White House sought to clarify Trump’s words.

“The president will accept the results of a free and fair election,” said Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. But she said Trump does want to “get rid of mass, mail-out voting,” which he claims will lead to massive fraudulent ballots.

