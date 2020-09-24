Advertisement

Travis grateful for opportunities that have come from playing basketball

Looking ahead to a bright future!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Reid Travis was one of the top 50 players coming out of the high school basketball ranks from DeLaSalle in Minneapolis. In fact he was a great high school football player as well for the first three years for the Islanders...

But he chose to concentrate on just basketball in his senior year when he led the Islanders to their 3rd straight state title...

The choices were many for college. All of the big-time programs came calling. But he chose Stanford and actually played his final year at Kentucky. He played in Germany last year and is grateful for all of the incredible places this game has taken his so far. “I mean it’s taken me all over from high school to college. It gave me the best degree I could ever ask for, it gave me a full ride scholarship. That’s something that I probably wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do if it wasn’t for basketball. To be on a full ride scholarship at a school like that, play at Kentucky and then go to Germany for a year and basically live out of the country. So it’s been a blessing. It’s crazy to think about all the places basketball has allowed me to see,” says Travis.

It also allowed him to call Sioux Falls a home away from home because Reid worked out all summer at the Sanford Pentagon, preparing for another season overseas and then the NBA Summer League which never happened this year. He hopes that leads to an NBA roster, but if not, he’s a smart guy. He wants to be a venture capitalist in Los Angeles when his basketball career is over.

