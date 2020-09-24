Unemployment claims up slightly in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say unemployment claims were up in South Dakota’s latest job reports, though they remained much lower than the highs reached in the early months of the pandemic.

A total of 504 first-time unemployment claims were made last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is an increase of 128 claims over the previous week’s total of 376.

The latest number of continued state claims is 6,897 for the week ending Sept. 12, an increase of 224 from the prior week’s total of 6,673. Officials say this indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.0 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $459,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $110,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $119.7 million on Sept. 20.

