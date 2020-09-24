Advertisement

Unemployment claims up slightly in South Dakota

(WHSV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say unemployment claims were up in South Dakota’s latest job reports, though they remained much lower than the highs reached in the early months of the pandemic.

A total of 504 first-time unemployment claims were made last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is an increase of 128 claims over the previous week’s total of 376.

The latest number of continued state claims is 6,897 for the week ending Sept. 12, an increase of 224 from the prior week’s total of 6,673. Officials say this indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.0 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $459,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $110,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $119.7 million on Sept. 20.

Report ranks Sioux Falls ‘most generous city in America’

A new report suggests people in the Upper Midwest are about as generous as they come.

Oktoberfest returns for a fourth year to downtown Sioux Falls

The event features home-cooked German food, competitions and live music throughout the weekend.

3 slayings in Rapid City tied to one suspect

Police in Rapid City have tied the slayings of three people in recent weeks to one suspect and say the case may be drug-related.

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s untruths on court pick, Biden’s flubs

A look at fact and fiction as Trump prepares to announce his Supreme Court pick later this week.

Sioux Falls mom shares importance of flu vaccination after daughter’s death

Flu season is around the corner and this year, there’s extra emphasis on the importance of the flu shot with COVID-19 now in the picture. Now, a Sioux Falls mom is urging others to get a flu vaccination in memory of her late child.