Warmer Days Ending Soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While we’re officially in the season of Fall, it has remained rather warm as of late. That trend is about to come to an end as we go throughout the weekend. One change we’ll notice tomorrow will be some extra cloud cover building into the area keeping western and central South Dakota in the upper 70′s for highs while eastern South Dakota barely gets into the lower 80′s.

The weekend will bring more clouds as well, but we’ll look to stay dry. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70′s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will bring more sunshine overall. If you’re in the mood for more Fall-like temperatures, you’re in luck! This upcoming week will be bringing much cooler temperatures overall.

Highs by Monday will be in the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s and then plunge to the upper 50′s by the middle to end of next week. This will put our morning low temperatures in the 30′s and for some getting down to the freezing point. We’ll look to stay dry other than a few extra clouds coming through on Wednesday. Dry weather will be in our foreseeable future for the time being. Highs will try to rebound by the end of next weekend back to the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s.

