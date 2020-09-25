Advertisement

457 New COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths confirmed in South Dakota

By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Health officials confirmed 457 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in South Dakota.

Six additional deaths were also reported. The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 216, according to the Department of Health.

The total known cases in the state are now at 20,554, which includes those who are considered recovered. 3,507 of those cases are currently active.

Currently, 194 people are hospitalized. Of hospital beds specifically purposed for COVID-19 patients, ICU beds are listed at 11% capacity across the state, while the is an 8% capacity of hospital beds available.

