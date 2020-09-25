Advertisement

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

By Colton Molesky
Sep. 25, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Conquer Escape Rooms in Harrisburg is opening a new Zombie Escape Room for the Halloween season.

The escape room combines the puzzles and game-like atmosphere of an escape room with the thrills of a haunted house. A group will suit up and embark on an adventure into the escape rooms. The task is to solve a zombie apocalypse in a series of rooms solving an escalating number of clues and puzzles while also trying to dodge zombies at every turn.

“Through a hunt, you’re basically herded through different fun elements, and you get your scare, and you’re out,” said owner Jonathan Rolph when describing the new escape room theme. “This really is not that; this is a live-action experience you have to deal with what’s in front of you, you can’t run on to the next room, you’re stuck dealing with what’s happening.”

Rolph says it will take customers roughly an hour and a half to escape, with 30 minutes before, to gear up and watch an instructional video. The escape room is also going to implement extra cleaning measures due to the coronavirus. Only one group with a reservation is allowed during a timeslot, and cleaning between groups is upped from five minutes to thirty. And thanks to the technology involved with the escape room, it only takes three employees to run the experience.

The Zombie Escape Room opens on October 1st.

