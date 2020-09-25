Big 11-AAA football game Friday night between #1 Roosevelt and #3 Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday night’s big game in 11-man football is at Harrisburg. And it should be a fun game to watch. After all, both the Tigers and Roosevelt feature very exciting players on offense and have been able to score from any place on the field. The Riders are ranked #1. And the home town Tigers are #3. Jacob Knuth and his offense have also shown the ability to be very explosive and he has plenty of targets as well. Both coaches know this is a very important game even though there’s plenty of season left. And perhaps even bigger for Brandon White’s Tigers.

“This will be a big game for us to kind of figure out who we are. Do we need to become a more run heavy team or pass heavy. We want to be balanced by all means and then defensively what’s going to be our strength? What do we have to rely on. Which group, is it our defensive line or linebackers or our DB’s that we’ll really have to scheme with to make ourselves better each and every week,” says Brandon White-Harrisburg football coach

Roosevelt coach Kim Nelson says, “Obviously it’s a big game but you always want to win that but we’re trying to win every game so we try to coach them to just stay even, as even as they can throughout the season.”

Both teams can strike fast. The Riders are led by Tyler Feldkamp and Michael Paulson catching bombs while Knuth has numerous targets to throw the ball to and a powerful sophomore running back who will run you over if you get in his way. We should have plenty of highlights from this one.

