Big wins Thursday in volleyball for SF Christian and Garretson

Chargers win battle of top 2 teams in Class "A"
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers hosted Dakota Valley Thursday night for bragging rights in Class "A". And thanks to 17 kills from Abby Glanzer and 16 from Sydney Tims, SFC had enough fire-power to beat 2nd ranked Dakota Valley 3-1.

And at Garretson, the Blue Dragons and Chester Flyers each had 1 loss coming into the match with Jean Benson’s team looking tom avenge their only loss of the season. But the home team made it 2 straight over Chester with a 3-1 win and improved 11-1 for the season.

