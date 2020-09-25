Advertisement

Cooler Weekend

Breezy Conditions Included
By Tyler Roney
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Expect more cloud cover to stick around with some peaks of sun throughout the day. Highs will be in the 70′s in the western part of the viewing area and get back to the lower 80′s generally right along I-29.

Today will look to be our last day of seeing 80′s across the area for awhile as Sunday will bring temperatures to the lower to mid 70′s. We’re tracking a spotty chance for some rainfall, but any rain that does fall will be incredibly light as dry air continues to dominate our area. Both Saturday and Sunday will be breezy across the region. Wind speeds will range between 15 and 30 mph with wind gusts topping out over 30 mph throughout both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Heading into Monday, sunshine will be back as temperatures continue to plunge. Highs on Monday will only be in the 60′s Morning lows throughout this week will fall to the 40′s and even down to the 30′s by the middle of this upcoming week. Frost is likely as temperatures will be getting closer to that freezing point. Highs will only be in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s by the end of next week so we’ll be closing September and beginning October on a more fall-like setting. The dry pattern is expected to continue as well.

