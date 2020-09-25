for KING & COUNTRY to perform drive-in concert in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the four-time Grammy award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY on Sunday, October 11th at 7:00 PM. The drive-in concert will be in the parking lot of the PREMIER Center.

for KING & COUNTRY is a pop duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone, who are brothers. They have performed with Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards and won a Grammy this year in the “Contemporary Christian Music/Performance” category.

Tickets for their concert in Sioux Falls go on sale Monday at 10:00 AM.

