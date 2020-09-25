Advertisement

for KING & COUNTRY to perform drive-in concert in Sioux Falls

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host a drive-in concert in October.
The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host a drive-in concert in October.(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center will host the four-time Grammy award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY on Sunday, October 11th at 7:00 PM. The drive-in concert will be in the parking lot of the PREMIER Center.

for KING & COUNTRY is a pop duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone, who are brothers. They have performed with Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards and won a Grammy this year in the “Contemporary Christian Music/Performance” category.

Tickets for their concert in Sioux Falls go on sale Monday at 10:00 AM.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

News

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Colton Molesky
Conquer Escape Rooms in Harrisburg is launching a Halloween themed escape room.

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

PBR returns to Sioux Falls for second time in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The professional bull riders will be back in Sioux Falls the beginning of November after competing in the city the beginning of July.

News

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

News

Governor Noem’s “social distancing” hunting video gains millions of views and reactions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Governor Kristi Noem has received some national attention after posting a video to social media on Wednesday.

News

Pop-up concert surprises residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center

Updated: 12 hours ago
Thursday’s concert was part of the “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” program to bring music and vibrancy to people throughout the community.