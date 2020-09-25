Advertisement

Former Plymouth County deputy arrested for burglary, stealing

Aaron Leusink mug
Aaron Leusink mug(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LeMARS, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Iowa DCI agents arrested Aaron Leusink for multiple acts of burglary and stealing relating to prescription medications.

Leusink, a former Plymouth County deputy, was placed on administrative leave during an independent investigation by the DCI and then terminated from the sheriff’s office in April 2020.

Sheriff Van Otterloo and Chief Deputy Te Brink suspected alleged criminal activity by Leusink.

Sheriff Otterloo issued a response saying in part, “Every day the employees of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office put forth a tremendous amount of effort to serve with integrity, honesty, and public trust. It is disheartening to have that effort tarnished by the actions of one person, whose misconduct does not define who we are...”

Leusink was fired in April.

