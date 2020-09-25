Advertisement

Governor Noem’s “social distancing” hunting video gains millions of views and reactions

Governor Noem's video gains millions of views and reactions
Governor Noem's video gains millions of views and reactions(Dakota News Now)
By Jenna Lemair
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem has received some national attention after posting a video to social media on Wednesday.

The video, talking about social distancing in South Dakota, has gained over 3 million views on Twitter and a wide-range of reactions.

In the video, Noem demonstrates social distancing in South Dakota by shooting a pheasant.

She ends the video stating, “Less COVID, more hunting.”

It gained a wide range of reactions.

Many tweeting their support, some even encouraging her to run for president in the next election.

A few responses from people out of state said they wished she was their Governor or that they were ready to move to South Dakota.

The video received a good amount of criticism, too.

PETA’s response denounced the violence, while others took issue with the current rise in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

“My initial reaction when I saw the video was, I mean, I felt like I kind of had the wind knocked out of me.”

Samantha Spawn-Chapman of Sioux Falls is a healthcare worker, an expecting mother.

She also has an at-risk 8 year-old daughter who was born with a genetic lung and liver disease.

“To mock a practice that people are relying on to keep themselves safe from a virus that has killed 200,00 Americans is deeply insulting," she said.

With a lack of a mask mandate from the school district, Spawn-Chapman says sending her daughter to school was too big of a risk.

But, she said the virtual learning has been a complete disappointment.

“We’ve been assigned one teacher who we meet with for less than 30 minutes per week. She has zero interaction with her virtual classmates. She’s extremely isolated and it’s… no one would choose this.”

Meanwhile, some responses for Noem’s video attributed their support to the freedoms of South Dakota, Chapman says freedom is the opposite of what they’re experiencing.

“I’m thinking about our current situation and we don’t have much freedom. It doesn’t feel like I’m living in the freest nation in the world right now, and certainly in South Dakota. It feels like we’re very limited in what we’re able to do day to day.”

Dakota News Now reached out to Governor Noem for a comment but did not hear back at the time this story was published.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pop-up concert surprises residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday’s concert was part of the “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” program to bring music and vibrancy to people throughout the community.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.

News

South Dakota receives $620K in surgical mesh settlement

Updated: 51 minutes ago
South Dakota is in line to receive more than $620,000 in a settlement with a medical device manufacturer.

News

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

News

Mentoring Moment, a working relationship blossoms into a friendship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
Two women involved in the mentoring initiative, supported by Sioux Falls city leaders and Rotarians, have developed a long-lasting relationship even after their time together.

News

BBB warning car buyers about Virtual Vehicle Vendor scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have turned to online shopping, even purchasing a vehicle over the internet. While it’s convenient and allows us to social distance, it also opens up more opportunities for scammers, including some who are selling cars that don’t exist.

News

Butcher named South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
In a year when many butchers and meat processors have seen extreme demand, one company is celebrating being named one of the top small businesses in the country.

News

Man accused of threatening to shoot Trump at Rushmore event

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb to the top of Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during an Independence Day celebration on July 3 has been charged in federal court.

News

‘Sioux Falls Alive’ plans series of events amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging citizens to get out and explore events throughout the upcoming months.

News

South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.