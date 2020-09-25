LifeScape helps Sioux Falls man get customized cushion for wheelchair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Isaac Schreurs was injured in a motocross accident in 2005 at Saddleback Raceway in Renner. He was paralyzed and has been uncomfortable in his wheelchair ever since. He hasn’t let his wheelchair limit him on what he can do though.

“That’s been the biggest blessing for me is being able to stay active,” he said.

He goes to the gym every day, drives to work and is still able to have some fun, especially skiing. It was when he was on the slopes in Colorado that he learned about Ride Design cushions.

“Isaac complained of a lot of back pain and just uncomfortableness in his chair, said it had never really been right,” Jill Barron said. She is a DME clinical specialist at LifeScape’s Rise Custom Solutions in Sioux Falls. Schreurs saw her a few times to get custom configurations for his chair.

“Basically we just try to look at somebody’s posture and position in their chair and try to figure out why are they sitting funny? Are they sitting inappropriately? Are they slouched? Are they too arched forward? And try to use what his body would allow him to do to be the most comfortable,” Barron said.

Schreurs tried out multiple seating systems before finding the Ride Design Java Cushion.

“It allows me to sit in my chair for longer durations with less muscle tone. It also provides the best posture that I’ve had yet,” he said. “Really helps my lungs. It helps my breathing. It helps me be able to take a deep breath, instead of being slouched over like I used to be in previous chairs.”

So now he’s able to live his life without interruption and start building muscles he wasn’t even using before.

