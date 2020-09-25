OYO Transplanting and Dividing Perennials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Aaron and Doug are continuing discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials.

The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to make it easier to dig out the perennial and divide it. Once you’ve dug up the plant, you can then break it apart to move it to a different location.

