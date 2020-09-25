Advertisement

PBR returns to Sioux Falls for second time in 2020

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The professional bull riders will be back in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on November 6th and 7th.

On Thursday, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center tweeted that the riders were coming back to Sioux Falls but that more information would be coming soon for the event. Athletes will compete in the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals while they’re in the city.

They were recently in Sioux Falls the beginning of July to compete. It was the first indoor ticketed sporting event across the nation since the pandemic began.

The PBR commissioner, Sean Gleason, made an announcement Thursday that because of the restrictions in Nevada, the PBR World Finals would be moved from Las Vegas to Arlington, TX to the AT&T Stadium. The Finals are November 12th through the 15th.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals were scheduled for October 31st and November 1st in Las Vegas but will now be in Sioux Falls instead.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

News

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September.

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

A Harrisburg escape room launches a new Halloween theme

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

U.S. Postal Service unveils new holiday stamps

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The U.S. Postal Service says each design “will add a touch of whimsy to your holiday mailings.”

News

Governor Noem’s “social distancing” hunting video gains millions of views and reactions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Governor Kristi Noem has received some national attention after posting a video to social media on Wednesday.

News

Pop-up concert surprises residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center

Updated: 11 hours ago
Thursday’s concert was part of the “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” program to bring music and vibrancy to people throughout the community.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.

News

South Dakota receives $620K in surgical mesh settlement

Updated: 11 hours ago
South Dakota is in line to receive more than $620,000 in a settlement with a medical device manufacturer.