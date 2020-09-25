PBR returns to Sioux Falls for second time in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The professional bull riders will be back in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on November 6th and 7th.

On Thursday, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center tweeted that the riders were coming back to Sioux Falls but that more information would be coming soon for the event. Athletes will compete in the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals while they’re in the city.

They were recently in Sioux Falls the beginning of July to compete. It was the first indoor ticketed sporting event across the nation since the pandemic began.

The PBR commissioner, Sean Gleason, made an announcement Thursday that because of the restrictions in Nevada, the PBR World Finals would be moved from Las Vegas to Arlington, TX to the AT&T Stadium. The Finals are November 12th through the 15th.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals were scheduled for October 31st and November 1st in Las Vegas but will now be in Sioux Falls instead.

