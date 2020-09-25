Pop-up concert surprises residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon.

A pop-up concert put on by Levitt at the Falls showed up in their parking lot. Residents, who’ve been on cooped up for much of this pandemic, sang along and danced to some of their favorite tunes from their era all while enjoying the sunshine.

The staff has gotten quite creative over the past few months with keeping their residents active and happy and the pop-up concert was no exception.

“We had to keep this hush hush for about a month and I finally told the residents about an hour before the concert and their response was amazing, they were so excited,” said Cathy Pirrung, Activities Director with Good Samaritan Center.

Thursday’s concert was part of the “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” program to bring music and vibrancy to people throughout the community.

The next performance is this Saturday at the Great Plains Zoo.

