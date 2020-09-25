Advertisement

Pop-up concert surprises residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon.

A pop-up concert put on by Levitt at the Falls showed up in their parking lot. Residents, who’ve been on cooped up for much of this pandemic, sang along and danced to some of their favorite tunes from their era all while enjoying the sunshine.

The staff has gotten quite creative over the past few months with keeping their residents active and happy and the pop-up concert was no exception.

“We had to keep this hush hush for about a month and I finally told the residents about an hour before the concert and their response was amazing, they were so excited,” said Cathy Pirrung, Activities Director with Good Samaritan Center.

Thursday’s concert was part of the “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” program to bring music and vibrancy to people throughout the community.

The next performance is this Saturday at the Great Plains Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Noem’s “social distancing” hunting video gains millions of views and reactions

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Governor Kristi Noem has received some national attention after posting a video to social media on Wednesday.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.

News

South Dakota receives $620K in surgical mesh settlement

Updated: 51 minutes ago
South Dakota is in line to receive more than $620,000 in a settlement with a medical device manufacturer.

News

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

News

Mentoring Moment, a working relationship blossoms into a friendship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
Two women involved in the mentoring initiative, supported by Sioux Falls city leaders and Rotarians, have developed a long-lasting relationship even after their time together.

News

BBB warning car buyers about Virtual Vehicle Vendor scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have turned to online shopping, even purchasing a vehicle over the internet. While it’s convenient and allows us to social distance, it also opens up more opportunities for scammers, including some who are selling cars that don’t exist.

News

Butcher named South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
In a year when many butchers and meat processors have seen extreme demand, one company is celebrating being named one of the top small businesses in the country.

News

Man accused of threatening to shoot Trump at Rushmore event

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb to the top of Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during an Independence Day celebration on July 3 has been charged in federal court.

News

‘Sioux Falls Alive’ plans series of events amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging citizens to get out and explore events throughout the upcoming months.

News

South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.