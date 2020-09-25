Roosevelt sweeps Washington in soccer and Lincoln sweeps OG in softball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Roosevelt soccer teams had quite a day at Howard Wood Field Thursday against arch rival Washington. The boys jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half on Daniel Chervoniuk’s goal and coasted to a 7-1 win. And Mya Drager scored the only goal of the first half in the girls game, but the Riders scored 5 more after intermission for a 6-0 win.

And in softball at Sherman park, 3rd-ranked Lincoln took a pair from O’Gorman. Freshman Madison Evans twirled a shutout in the 6-0 win and there was plenty of offense in the night cap. The Patriots won that game 20-6.

