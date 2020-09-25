Sioux Falls Convention Center giving away free coffee on National Coffee Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

If you’ve ever been to an event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, you may have made your way to their coffee stations or filled cups at your table from a carafe.

To celebrate National Coffee Day on the morning of Tuesday, September 29, Sioux Falls Convention Center is giving away free cups of coffee from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. All you need to do is roll down your car window at the main entrance.

Drive to the main entrance of the Sioux Falls Convention Center 1201 N West Ave. Sioux Falls, which is adjacent to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The convention center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center features two exhibit halls, a grand ballroom, and 14 meeting rooms and hosts conventions, trade shows, conferences, meetings, weddings, and other public and private events.

