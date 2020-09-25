Advertisement

Sioux Falls Convention Center giving away free coffee on National Coffee Day

To celebrate National Coffee Day on the morning of Tuesday, September 29, Sioux Falls Convention Center is giving away free cups of coffee from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM. All you need to do is roll down your car window at the main entrance.
By Beth Warden
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

If you’ve ever been to an event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, you may have made your way to their coffee stations or filled cups at your table from a carafe.

Drive to the main entrance of the Sioux Falls Convention Center 1201 N West Ave. Sioux Falls, which is adjacent to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The convention center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center features two exhibit halls, a grand ballroom, and 14 meeting rooms and hosts conventions, trade shows, conferences, meetings, weddings, and other public and private events.

