Advertisement

South Dakota receives $620K in surgical mesh settlement

State capital
State capital(KEVN KOTA)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is one of 48 states to split a $60 million dollar settlement with C.R. Bard Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Company for deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

South Dakota’s portion of the settlement will total $621,711.

The states had alleged in C.R. Bard failed to disclose the health risk associated with such devices including chronic pain, scarring of body tissue and recurring infections.

C.R. Bard has since stopped selling transvaginal mesh devices but under this settlement should the company again sell them they must provide patients with understandable descriptions of the risks associated with the devices and disclose the company’s involvement in any clinical studies focusing on the devices.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Noem’s “social distancing” hunting video gains millions of views and reactions

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Lemair
Governor Kristi Noem has received some national attention after posting a video to social media on Wednesday.

News

Pop-up concert surprises residents at Good Samaritan Society’s Sioux Falls Center

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday’s concert was part of the “Levitt in Your Neighborhood” program to bring music and vibrancy to people throughout the community.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Watertown teen glides up the stairs, thanks to home medical equipment gift

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Beth Warden
“It just made everything easier for us. And so we’re very, very blessed to be able to have that in our home and be able to stay in our home. His condition changes, and this is something that we can keep stable for him,” said Niemann-Priest.

News

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

News

Mentoring Moment, a working relationship blossoms into a friendship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
Two women involved in the mentoring initiative, supported by Sioux Falls city leaders and Rotarians, have developed a long-lasting relationship even after their time together.

News

BBB warning car buyers about Virtual Vehicle Vendor scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have turned to online shopping, even purchasing a vehicle over the internet. While it’s convenient and allows us to social distance, it also opens up more opportunities for scammers, including some who are selling cars that don’t exist.

News

Butcher named South Dakota Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
In a year when many butchers and meat processors have seen extreme demand, one company is celebrating being named one of the top small businesses in the country.

News

Man accused of threatening to shoot Trump at Rushmore event

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Rapid City man accused of threatening to climb to the top of Mount Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during an Independence Day celebration on July 3 has been charged in federal court.

News

‘Sioux Falls Alive’ plans series of events amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The City of Sioux Falls is encouraging citizens to get out and explore events throughout the upcoming months.

News

South Dakota congressmen reinforce belief of peaceful transfer following Trump’s comments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are stressing the importance of a peaceful transition of power after elections following remarks from President Donald Trump raising questions on the issue.