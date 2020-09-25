South Dakota receives $620K in surgical mesh settlement

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is one of 48 states to split a $60 million dollar settlement with C.R. Bard Inc. and its parent company Becton, Dickinson and Company for deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

South Dakota’s portion of the settlement will total $621,711.

The states had alleged in C.R. Bard failed to disclose the health risk associated with such devices including chronic pain, scarring of body tissue and recurring infections.

C.R. Bard has since stopped selling transvaginal mesh devices but under this settlement should the company again sell them they must provide patients with understandable descriptions of the risks associated with the devices and disclose the company’s involvement in any clinical studies focusing on the devices.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.